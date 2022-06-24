garth brooks

Set an alarm for 10 a.m.! Tickets for Garth Brooks' tour at NRG go on sale today

EMBED <>More Videos

Garth Brooks tickets go on sale today for performance at NRG

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your chance to get tickets to see Garth Brooks has finally arrived!

For the first time in more than seven years, the country music superstar is bringing his concert tour to Houston. Tickets for his performance on Aug. 6 at NRG Stadium go on sale at 10 a.m.

ABC13 spoke to Garth Brooks on Thursday about the 360-degree stage he'll be performing on.

"With the arena tours, your front two rows are 68 tickets. When your stadium is 40 yards wide and 35 yards deep and your front row goes 360 around it, now you're talking 250 to 300 first two rows. It's kind of hard on a fat boy, you have to work your butt around the rows and see everybody all night long, but it sure makes it fun, and shrinks that stadium down," said Garth Brooks.

Fans can purchase tickets starting at $98.95 on the Ticketmaster website.

You can join the online waiting room as soon as 9 a.m.

There will not be any ticket sales at NRG Friday morning.

Houston will be the last American date of his current Stadium Tour, which has been going since spring 2019, the singer announced on his Twitter.



The last time he was in town was for the 2018 Houston Rodeo and he set the all-time attendance record.

Hello, Houston! Hit play to hear a message from Garth!
EMBED More News Videos

Hey, Houston fans! Garth Brooks has a message for you. Click to watch the video.



Each stop of his tour so far has sold out. He's expected to conclude the tour with five dates in Dublin, Ireland, in September.

SEE RELATED STORY: Garth Brooks concert at LSU Tiger Stadium registers as earthquake during Callin' Baton Rouge
GARTH BROOKS
