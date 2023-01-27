Sugar Land man arrested in murder of 73-year-old who was stabbed while fishing in Galveston

An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a 73-year-old man in Galveston. Here's that story and others we are following.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Sugar Land man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 73-year-old man who was just fishing in Galveston when he was killed.

Armando Batista, 39, is charged with murder. At last check, he's in the Galveston County Jail being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to police, on Jan. 17 at about 5:40 p.m., Albert Titov was fishing near Boddeker Road, on the east end of the island, when he was stabbed to death.

When officers arrived, they found Titov dead at the scene.

Batista was arrested on Wednesday.

"The word evil couldn't be more fitting for this predator. When asked to assist in the capture of this extremely dangerous fugitive, we became absolutely resolute in bringing Armando Batista into custody to answer for these charges," said T. Michael Connor, US Marshal for the Southern District of Texas.

Police said Titov and his family recently moved to the area from Ukraine.