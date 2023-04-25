Low risk of additional Sargassum seaweed coming to Texas shore, new report shows

There is a low risk of additional Sargassum seaweed coming over next week, according to a report by the NOAA and the University of South Florida.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You've likely heard about the 5,000-mile-long belt of Sargassum seaweed stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, but did you know there is a local source of seaweed that originates over the northwest Gulf?

Seaweed from this source typically peaks along the Texas coastline in April and May.

Just last week, it started beaching along our shores, but a new report released Tuesday from NOAA and the University of South Florida shows a low risk of additional seaweed over the next week.

It still remains to be seen if Texas will get any seaweed from the larger belt later this summer.

The current report shows a high risk of Sargassum seaweed throughout much of the Caribbean, especially around the island chain known as the Lesser Antilles that separates the Caribbean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean.

