Beachgoers, be prepared to spot this giant seaweed blob making its way into Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, beachgoers! A giant seaweed blob is making its way to the Galveston shore.

Part of the 5,000-mile-wide swarm was spotted on Thursday and resulted from a massive bloom of seaweed headed toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The living ecosystems are said to provide shelter and food for more than 100 different species.

They are also there to prevent coastal erosion when washed toward the shore.

According to researchers, it is difficult to predict exactly how much seaweed could wash ashore, as two Sargassum sources are along the Texas coast.

The blobs are known to be smelly. So if you're planning to hit up the beach anytime soon, just be aware of the seaweed taking over!