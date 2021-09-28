police chief

Galveston PD Chief Vernon Hale announces resignation to 'explore another opportunity'

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police Chief Vernon Hale is moving on to other challenges.

After spending three and a half years as the leader of the police department in Galveston, Hale announced on Monday that it is time for him to "explore another professional opportunity."

"I want to thank all of the men and women I served for their compassion and commitment to duty," said Hale. "I would also like to thank the community, city council, and city manager for their continued support throughout this incredible journey serving the oldest municipal police department in the state of Texas."

Before Hale started his tenure in Galveston, he spent 26 years with the Dallas Police Department. He has overseen a department of more than 150 employees and, according to Galveston PD, he has established strong community ties.

"We knew when we hired [Hale] that he was destined for bigger and better things than Galveston could ever offer," said City Manager Brian Maxwell. "We were blessed to have [Hale] on our team for as long as we have, and we wish him well as he continues to progress in his law enforcement career."

Hale's resignation does not go into effect until Oct. 29, but the department has already announced plans for assistant chief Doug Balli to serve as the interim police chief while the search begins for someone permanent.

Balli has worked under Hale since August of 2018 and has been with the department since 1994.

"We are fortunate to have a seasoned veteran officer like [Balli] to step in and lead the department while the city undertakes its search for a new chief," said deputy city manager Dan Buckley.

Although they are losing a good one, the department wished Hale well in his next endeavor in a Facebook post.

