4 places to score a job right now in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston is more than a great place to visit or live in. It's also an excellent place to find a job with many employers hiring.In about three weeks, passengers will once again board cruise ships in Galveston. To make it happen, a lot of jobs needs to be filled and not just those in the cruise line industry.EZ Park owners, Cynthia and Charles Tompkins, are looking to fill positions quickly."We're looking for drivers, flaggers, people that are directing traffic for the cruise passengers, luggage handlers," Cynthia explained. "This is good money."To apply for one of the cruise parking lot jobs, start by calling 409-939-0648.With summer in full swing, other tourist attractions need help too. Moody Gardens hired people on the spot Wednesday to fill a variety of positions."It's been kind of challenging," said Jerri Hamacheck, the marketing director for Moody Gardens. "The good thing is we have opportunity and we know people are looking for that."Interested in a job at Moody Gardens?Outside of tourism, UTMB Health is hiring, too. The medical complex is hosting a job fair Thursday, June 17, for nursing positions. In all, UTMB needs more than 500 jobs filled."As things are normalizing, we have more, and more people here returning for services," said UTMB human resources director Laurie Winslow. "There's just tremendous opportunity."Visitfor more information.On the mainland, one of the largest employers is looking to fill more positions: Clear Creek ISD said it needs more staff.Some of the teacher positions start in August, but others are immediate-hire positions."They outperform their statewide peers," said Clear Creek ISD human resources director Britani Moses. "What that tells us is we have some employees that really care for kids and want to see our kids succeed."To apply for Clear Creek ISD jobs,For more job opportunities, ABC13 is partnering withon Friday, June 11, to host a virtual job fair.It will feature more than 1,000 jobs both in Galveston and in the Houston area. The job fair starts at 11:30 a.m.To preview the jobs, visitand look for thesection.Plus, the unemployment rate has improved in Galveston. Last April, it soared to 19.2%. This April, it's at 6.9%. If you're still looking for employment, Workforce Solutions offers free career services at its Texas City location."The easiest thing is to get registered onas a job seeker," Workforce Solutions office manager, Jennifer Bridgeford, explained. "Then contact our office in setting up assistance in our office with a recruiter."