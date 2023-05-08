Rangers outfielder Nick Williams' brothers shine at Galveston ISD high school games

One of the Williams brothers is a projected high draft choice in baseball in a few years. He says if he chooses football, he wants to play with his brother in college.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There have been some well-known athletes from Galveston. Casey Hampton and Kimble Anders come to mind. And before Mike Evans was a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, he was a Tor.

Next up on the island are the Williams brothers, senior Seth and sophomore Jonah. The Williams play baseball and football at Ball High School. In football, Seth Williams was the quarterback, and Jonah Williams played just about everywhere else.

"I love grinding with my teammates. I love hanging out with them. I like winning and playing. It's fun being with your friends and doing great things with them." Seth Williams said.

ABC13's sports reporter Joe Gleason says Seth Williams was overlooked for his talents as the quarterback, while Jonah Williams is getting plenty of attention with over 20 offers.

The Ohio State University, the University of Oregon, the University of Oklahoma, Louisiana State University, and the University of Houston are among those interested in the younger Williams so far.

"I don't know which sport I like more (football or baseball). I get a lot of questions about it, but I don't know which sport I like more," Jonah Williams said.

Jonah Williams is a projected high draft pick in baseball in a couple of years. He's made it clear on Twitter that if he chooses football, he wants to play with his brother in college.

"I really love playing with my brother, and hopefully, at the next level, we can again. I'm trying to make it last while we can," Jonah Williams said.

Seth Williams added, "It would be great to continue our chemistry and continue to build off each other and make each other better."

And if the brothers need any inspiration, all they need to do is glance to the right field wall where their brother Nick Williams is recognized for his time at Ball High School.

The Rangers drafted Nick in the second round but is best known for his time with the Phillies.

"It's pretty cool," Seth Williams said. "When I first saw it, I made fun of it, but it's pretty cool. It's an inspiration. Hopefully, I can follow in (Nick Williams') footsteps."

"It puts a lot of pressure on me because everyone thinks I should surpass him," Jonah said. "But I like the challenge and am ready to live up to it,"