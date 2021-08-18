covid-19 pandemic

City of Galveston implementing COVID-19 precautions amid surge in cases

EMBED <>More Videos

TX COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything state has seen yet

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Galveston will be implementing COVID-19 precautions, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus in the area.

Now, Galveston is recommending that all employees wear masks when they are unable to socially distance themselves from others at work.

The following are some of the additional changes the city is making:

  • There will be no in-person meetings held between staff.
  • Meetings with more than two staff members should be held by phone or by Zoom.
  • Meetings with citizens will occur on a case-by-case basis, but all attempts should first be made to conduct business by phone or online.
    • City travel for conferences is suspended unless approved by the City Manager's Office.
    • Public is not allowed above the first floor of City Hall or beyond the front desk at the Public Works Building without permission from the leadership of those areas.


SEE ALSO: Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet, officials say

The city of Galveston reported that as of Tuesday, there were more than 5,000 active cases of COVID in Galveston County.

In addition to the COVID precautions, the city is also recommending all eligible employees and residents get the COVID vaccine.

To help vaccinate people, the city will hold a free COVID vaccination event on Friday. Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire Station 1, on 823 26th Street.

For more information, visit the city of Galveston's website.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgalvestondelta variantcovid 19 variantcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News