Man accused of dousing wife in gasoline reportedly broke probation deal, gets $1M bond

Felicity Varner said she didn't recognize the man her husband had become, and now she's warning others with abusive partners not to reconcile with them.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge has revoked the probation and increased bond for a Galveston man accused of dousing his wife with gasoline, according to records.

On Tuesday, Gino Jett Weedman-Sosa went before District Court Judge Jared Robinson, who granted a motion to revoke his three-year probation for a previous conviction for abusing his wife. Court documents also show a new bond of $1 million was set for the continuous family violence charge.

On Feb. 23, Robinson agreed to a plea bargain of a three-year probated sentence after Weedman-Sosa pled guilty to choking his wife, Felicity Varney, on Dec. 29. Part of that deal included a no-contact order with Varney and her 5-year-old son.

Weedman-Sosa reportedly violated that deal when he messaged Varney on Facebook.

On March 18, at a hotel on Varney's birthday, the two argued after leaving a bar together. From there, Weedman-Sosa allegedly poured gasoline on her and soaked everything she owned.

"He hit me and hit and, somehow, got off my clothes," Varney told ABC13 on Monday. "I can't remember. He poured gasoline all over my face, all the way down, and everything burned. My eyes burned. I couldn't open my eyes."

Varney added that she tried divorcing Weedman-Sosa in 2022 but never got the paperwork needed.

Now she has a warning for other women tempted to reunite with an abuser.

"Don't go back," she said. "Don't go back because they're not going to stop. They're going to keep going and keep doing this. If you keep feeding into it and letting it happen, it will never end. You're going to end up six feet under."