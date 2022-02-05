power outage

Texas City power outage leaves thousands in the dark, leads to plants burning off chemicals

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of people in Galveston County are without power Friday night as we go into the second night of freezing temperatures.

According to the Texas City Officer of Emergency Management, there is a power outage in the area. As a result, some residents are reporting seeing flames at several plants in the area. That's because plants are having to burn off chemicals since there is no power, officials said.

"At this time a large portion of the city is without power. The plants are flaring. As of now, there are no threats to the community. Emergency Management is monitoring the situation," Texas City emergency management shared on its Facebook.

La Marque City is also alerting residents that officials are aware of the outage in Texas City that may impact their residents. They add that emergency services are already at the scene working to restore power.

One of the plants is currently burning off excess material to prevent issues from power outages.

At this time, La Marque officials said there is no shelter in place issued.

It's unclear what caused the power outage.
