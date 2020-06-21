La Marque mayor signs order requiring face masks in public

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in La Marque will be required to wear masks while out in public, said the city's mayor.Mayor Bobby Hocking signed an order on Friday, June 19 mandating residents inside the city wear masks and practice social distancing. Face coverings are required inside businesses, in parks, walking around on the street and while driving."It is the slightest of inconveniences in exchange for your safety, the safety of your family and the safety of our city," city manager, Tink Jackson, wrote on the city of La Marque's Facebook page.The new order comes as Texas set a record on Saturday for most number of COVID-19 cases in one day at 107,735, according to Texas Health and Human Services. So far, 3,274 Texans have been hospitalized, and 2,165 have died. In addition, 1.6 million residents have been tested, and 67,096 recoveries have also been recorded.The city of Austin's mayor, Steve Adler, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo both signed orders last week also requiring customers and employees to wear masks inside businesses.Jackson said masks are available at City Hall for people who still need one. Residents are asked to drive through the utility payment windows and show either an ID or a utility bill with a La Marque address on it. Four masks are available per household.