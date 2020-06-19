Mask order could be issued again today in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Harris County, we could see another mask order soon.
The first mask order lasted for 30 days after it was issued in April by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. It required residents 10 years old and older to wear a covering over their face to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Coverings could be a mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief.
The masks or coverings had to cover the nose and mouth, but the coverings are not limited to medical or N-95 masks. The only exceptions to the rule will be when exercising, eating, drinking, if you're alone in a separate place, or at your home.
A new order could be ready today, according to officials. The language in the proposed order was still being worked out.
The original order came with a $1,000 fine for violators, but that was later overruled by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff in San Antonio issued a new mask order this week for that area.
Instead of directing people to wear face coverings, Wolff's order targets businesses and requires them to issue mandates to employees and customers. It's a move that Abbott appeared to approve.
"Pursuant to my plan, local governments can require stores and businesses to require masks," Abbott said, according to Texas Monthly. "That's what was authorized in the plan."
Today's pending order in Harris County comes after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined eight other Texas mayors in asking Abbott for power to impose face mask rules.
As of June 17, the COVID-19 infection rate in the greater Houston area reached just under 25,000 cases, according to the Texas Medical Center. There were nearly 1,300 patients in ICU beds across Houston, which is less than two hundred less than the total normal ICU capacity.
