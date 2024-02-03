Teenager and 5 men arrested in Galveston auto theft operation that stole 100 cars, authorities say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force arrested six people, including a juvenile, for their roles in an auto theft ring.

Fabian Rodriguez, 29; Jose Martinez, 30; Alejandro Reyes, 24; Juan Rodriguez, 31; and Michael Villegas, 26, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. The unidentified juvenile was 16 years old at the time, according to the sheriff's office.

Lt. Hal Barrow, commander of the auto crimes task force, said the thefts have been under investigation since June 2023.

Between Galveston, Harris, and Brazoria counties, at least 100 cars have been stolen, totaling about $4.6 million. Law enforcement said the thieves are after Chevy and GMC trucks from 2020 or later.

"They use a computer to go into their OBD reader on the vehicles and crank them that way," Barrow said.

He explained that an OBD reader is the port used for diagnostics on the vehicle.

Investigators believe a cartel is involved in training the members of the theft ring and that some of the cars are being driven over the border.

"They're using them for human trafficking, and they're selling them off to get cash either to utilize themselves or to push back toward the cartels," Barrow said.

Eight of the 12 vehicles stolen from Galveston County and several cars stolen from other counties have been recovered.

Some of the vehicles have been listed online for sale.

"They rebadge them to put a new VIN number on them in the door post that relays all that information," Barrow said. "They'll post them on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or any of the sale sites. They post them online, and everybody's looking for a deal. When they get the deal, it's a stolen vehicle."

Barrow said installing a security system on a vehicle or using a steering wheel lock can protect it from thieves.

The men who have been arrested are being held on $200,000 bonds. Authorities believe others are involved in the theft ring.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.