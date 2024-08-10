Man confronts alleged vandalism suspects before being fatally shot in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after confronting alleged vandalism suspects in front of his home in southeast Houston early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The situation unfolded in the 600 block of Loper Street. Officers with HPD responded to a shooting call in the area and found a man had been shot.

Police said that the night before, someone reportedly vandalized the victim's car by throwing eggs and flour on it and fled in an unknown model of a black truck, which prompted the man to file a police report.

The following night, neighbors reported seeing the same black truck driving slowly in the area and notified the man, who then went outside to look around.

The victim went down the street to figure out what was going on before family and friends told police that they heard gunshots. Police said the man came back running, covered in blood before collapsing.

According to HPD, when officers arrived, the man's pregnant wife was performing CPR on him before medical personnel rendered aid and pronounced him dead.""

ABC13 spoke with the victim's sister who said he was a great father figure to his eight sisters and brothers and always gave good advice.

Officials did not elaborate on the number of suspects or possible descriptions.

HPD said they are checking cameras as the investigation continues.

The man leaves behind, his pregnant wife, a son and a stepdaughter.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.