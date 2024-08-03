MD Anderson cancer patient's truck stolen in auto theft ring during treatment: 'It was such a shock'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable is at the center of an alleged theft ring focused on stealing high-end cars and trucks.

The deputy has not been arrested, but four other people were charged and arrested last week.

The four suspects named in court documents are Ramon Gallegos, Angel Rodriguez, Ronald Romero, and Ramiro Cerda. Investigators believe the men regularly sought out trucks worth $70,000 to $90,000, and used specialized equipment to clear and shut down anti-theft devices.

Records show the men allegedly working with the former deputy, who is suspected of using Precinct 5 computer equipment to search whether a vehicle had been reported stolen by its owners, then relaying the information to the named defendants.

Precinct 5 says the deputy was the subject of an internal investigation, and was fired three weeks ago. ABC13 is not naming him because he has not been charged criminally.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tony Brothers and his wife Becky are dealing with the aftermath of being one of the victims. The couple drove their GMC truck from Florida to Texas so Dr. Brothers can receive cancer treatment at MD Anderson.

They were parked at their hotel in League City when the truck was stolen.

"The police say it was likely a professional job," the couple said.

"Unfortunately, it happens a lot out there, and we likely won't see our truck," Dr. Brothers added.

The couple had to buy airline tickets to return to Florida. While they are disappointed, they are not angry.

"Yes, it's disappointing when you see folks that are police officers. Yeah, you're hoping they're taking care of us," Dr. Brothers said. "Unfortunately, there are bad seeds in every field."

"That's why it was such a shock," Becky Brothers said. "We felt super safe in League City."

