Nominations underway for Gallery Furniture's Christmas giveaway

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Christmas can be a magical time for families from all kinds of economic situations when they're blessed with a helping hand, and this year won't be any different thanks to Gallery Furniture and Mattress Mack.
Entries are now being accepted for Gallery Furniture's 38th Annual Christmas Giveaway. The Houston furniture store is giving away a house full of free furniture to 30 families or individuals this year.
Winners get to meet Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who started the tradition in 1983. Lucky families receive thousands of dollars' worth of furniture.
You can nominate a family or a person for the giveaway opportunity by going to Gallery Furniture's website.
The nominations are selected by a panel of judges and in-store employees.
The video above features the winners from the 2019 giveaway.
