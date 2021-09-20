Teen, believed to be as young as 16 years old, found shot to death in yard in Galena Park

.@GalenaParkPD officers responded to the 1600 block of Leggett Dr. in reference to a shooting. A juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound was found and confirmed deceased on the scene by EMS. Our Homicide and CSU investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RuxM3E4kXm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 20, 2021

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen, believed to have been as young as 16 years old, was shot and killed in Galena Park early Monday morning.Galena Park police responded to a call for shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Leggett Drive and 11th Street.When authorities arrived, they found several shell casings in the street and a Hispanic teen boy, just 16 or 17 years old, lying in the front yard of a home.The teen had already died from his wounds.Investigators told ABC13 at the scene it appears roughly five or six shots were fired.According to officials, the boy does not live at the home where his body was found, so it's unclear why he was in the neighborhood or who may have shot him.Detectives found blood splatter about a block away from the scene and believe that may be connected.Investigators don't have a lot of information yet, but say a dark-colored sedan was spotted leaving the area.Police are looking for witnesses and video of what happened. Contact the Galena Park Police Department or the Harris County Sheriff's Office if you have information.