teen killed

Teen, believed to be as young as 16 years old, found shot to death in yard in Galena Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen, believed to be as young as 16, shot and killed in Galena Park

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen, believed to have been as young as 16 years old, was shot and killed in Galena Park early Monday morning.

Galena Park police responded to a call for shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Leggett Drive and 11th Street.

When authorities arrived, they found several shell casings in the street and a Hispanic teen boy, just 16 or 17 years old, lying in the front yard of a home.

The teen had already died from his wounds.

Investigators told ABC13 at the scene it appears roughly five or six shots were fired.

According to officials, the boy does not live at the home where his body was found, so it's unclear why he was in the neighborhood or who may have shot him.

Detectives found blood splatter about a block away from the scene and believe that may be connected.

Investigators don't have a lot of information yet, but say a dark-colored sedan was spotted leaving the area.

Police are looking for witnesses and video of what happened. Contact the Galena Park Police Department or the Harris County Sheriff's Office if you have information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galena parkdeadly shootingfatal shootingteen killedteen shotshootingteen
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Dickinson family begs for answers 15 years after teen murder
Teen who fell to her death remembered as independent
Teen girl falls to her death off Beltway ramp flyover after crash
Owner of car in deadly crash 'had no idea it was my car'
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News