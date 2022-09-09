15- and 17-year-old held 3 people against their will demanding $6K from each of them, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers held three people against their will while demanding money from them, records show.

Gael Valles, 17, is charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping.

According to court documents, Valles and a 15-year-old held three people against their will on Thursday.

The two suspects threatened to shoot the victims if they tried to leave the place where they were being held. The suspects demanded $6,000 from each of the victims in exchange for their release, records show.

At this time, the motive for the kidnapping and the ages of the victims have not been released.

According to officials, Valles is due in court on Friday.

