Fugitive accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting child

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division is asking for the public's help to find 30-year-old Jose Delcarmen Bonilla.
Authorities say that on Oct. 31, 2020, Bonilla pointed a pistol at the girl while sexually assaulting her in the 16000 block of Imperial Valley Drive before forcing the victim into a vehicle, driving to another location sexually assaulting her a second time at gunpoint.
According to court documents, Bonilla then dropped the victim off on the side of the road. She walked to a gas station to call for help.
Officials describe Bonilla as a Hispanic man, approximately 5'6," 140 pounds, with brown eyes and dark hair.
Bonilla is charged with aggravated kidnapping, and is also wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.