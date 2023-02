Frontier Airlines' new 'all-you-can-fly' pass includes unlimited flights for $399

Frontier announced a new deal for anyone travelling this summer, the "all-you-can-fly" pass includes nearly unlimited flights.

Frontier Airlines announced a new "all-you-can-fly" summer pass.

It costs $399 and includes nearly unlimited flights between May and September. There are currently more than 100 destinations.

Flights will cost 1 cent plus taxes and fees for pass-holders. This includes charges for seats or checked baggage.

Frontier also plans to add new non-stop services between multiple cities and Puerto Rico this summer.

Flights will be available to book starting May 2.