EMBED >More News Videos Highlights of "Soundtrack" show, the earliest known recording of a KTRK show which aired in 1959.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Nov. 17, 1982, the Houston Oilers got back to work after a 57-day strike. Relive the day in an Eyewitness News report from the ABC13 Vault.We were there for practice in the iconic Houston Astrodome.