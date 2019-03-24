This is what Houston TV looked like in 1959

While ABC13 has thousands of rolls and reels of films from stories that were shot, there are no recordings of actual newscasts or shows from the 1960's.
The show was called "Soundtrack" and was scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The episode is from January 14, 1959.
The recording is just the first 30 minutes of the show, which was hosted by Howard Finch.
Here is the full clip of the show
The show included news, weather, and musical entertainment and guests.
The guest on this show was legendary comedian Jonathan Winters.
Here are some more clips recently digitized from film: