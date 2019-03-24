This is what Houston TV looked like in 1959

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5186802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Comedian Jonathan Winters sits on the set of KTRK's Soundtrack show with Howard Finch on Jan. 14, 1959.

ABC13 archive: Girl scouts hold a craft fair in front of Joske's department store on March 17, 1962.

ABC13 archive: An Air Force pilot donates a boa constrictor to the Houston museum on March 9, 1962.

ABC13 archive: Damage from tornado in Katy on Feb. 19, 1960.

ABC13 Archive: Report on astronaut houses being built. April 3, 1962.

ABC13 archive: Jacinto City firefighters battle a tank fire on April 25th, 1962.

ABC13 archive: Colt Stadium, home of the Colt .45s baseball team, on April 1, 1962.

ABC13 archive: Residents protest the widening of Ella Boulevard on March 28, 1962.

ABC13 archive: A Boeing 707 lands at Hobby Airport for the first time, on Feb. 19, 1960.

HOUSTON, Texas -- ABC13 recently discovered what is believed to be the oldest recording of a live broadcast from the station.While ABC13 has thousands of rolls and reels of films from stories that were shot, there are no recordings of actual newscasts or shows from the 1960's.The show was called "Soundtrack" and was scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The episode is from January 14, 1959.The recording is just the first 30 minutes of the show, which was hosted by Howard Finch.The show included news, weather, and musical entertainment and guests.The guest on this show was legendary comedian Jonathan Winters.Here are some more clips recently digitized from film: