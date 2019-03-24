Society

This is what Houston TV looked like in 1959

EMBED <>More Videos

Highlights of "Soundtrack" show, the earliest known recording of a KTRK show which aired in 1959.

HOUSTON, Texas -- ABC13 recently discovered what is believed to be the oldest recording of a live broadcast from the station.

While ABC13 has thousands of rolls and reels of films from stories that were shot, there are no recordings of actual newscasts or shows from the 1960's.

The show was called "Soundtrack" and was scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The episode is from January 14, 1959.

The recording is just the first 30 minutes of the show, which was hosted by Howard Finch.

Here is the full clip of the show
EMBED More News Videos

Comedian Jonathan Winters sits on the set of KTRK's Soundtrack show with Howard Finch on Jan. 14, 1959.



The show included news, weather, and musical entertainment and guests.

The guest on this show was legendary comedian Jonathan Winters.

Here are some more clips recently digitized from film:

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive: Girl scouts hold a craft fair in front of Joske's department store on March 17, 1962.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive: An Air Force pilot donates a boa constrictor to the Houston museum on March 9, 1962.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive: Damage from tornado in Katy on Feb. 19, 1960.



EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 Archive: Report on astronaut houses being built. April 3, 1962.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive: Jacinto City firefighters battle a tank fire on April 25th, 1962.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive: Colt Stadium, home of the Colt .45s baseball team, on April 1, 1962.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive: Residents protest the widening of Ella Boulevard on March 28, 1962.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 archive: A Boeing 707 lands at Hobby Airport for the first time, on Feb. 19, 1960.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonremember whenhistory
TOP STORIES
HPD sergeant in custody after deadly shooting, sources say
Multiple toxins found in water near ITC facility after fire spill
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Driver admits to drinking before major crash: Deputies
Elevated benzene levels detected in water near ITC facility
Man shot, killed in Cypress neighborhood, deputies say
WARM & BREEZY: High temperatures peak near 80 today
Show More
CVS now selling cannabis-based products in selective states
Patriots owner Robert Kraft issues apology in prostitution case
Ghost dressed in Victorian clothing roams aisles of grocery store
Suspect detained in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery Co.
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More TOP STORIES News