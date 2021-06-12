jobs hiring

Frito-Lay is bringing 160 new jobs to Rosenberg

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of jobs available in Richmond & Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Frito-Lay is bringing more than a hundred new jobs to Rosenberg!

The snack manufacturer along with Fort Bend County announced a $200 million investment at the company's site in Rosenberg off TX-36.

This will add two manufacturing lines for Funyuns and tortilla chips, and will increase capacity in its warehouse. Once the additions are complete, which will happen sometime in 2023, according to the company, the project will provide 160 new, full-time jobs.

"We've called Rosenberg home for nearly 40 years. Throughout that time, the support of Fort Bend County has helped us invest in the right areas so that we can continue to grow and provide jobs to the community," said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain for PepsiCo Foods North America. "The Rosenberg site has the largest footprint of any Frito-Lay facility in Texas, producing snacks for Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Georgia, and several other parts of the country when we hit times of peak demand. We thank Fort Bend County for bringing investments like this to life."

The Frito-Lay Rosenberg facility employs more than 750 full-time plant and fleet workers and produces more than 117 million pounds of snacks annually.

This is the second investment the company has made since 2019 to the Rosenberg site when the company announced a $138 million investment that added a new Cheetos line, new seasoning and packaging equipment and a warehouse expansion, which is set to completed by the end of the year.

To read more about the new jobs, visit Frito-Lay's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersrosenbergemploymentjobs hiringjob fairu.s. & worldcareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Land one of these jobs without even leaving your home
Costco raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Alvin Community College offers way to tap into oil and gas
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News