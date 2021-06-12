Frito-Lay is bringing 160 new jobs to Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Frito-Lay is bringing more than a hundred new jobs to Rosenberg!The snack manufacturer along with Fort Bend County announced a $200 million investment at the company's site in Rosenberg off TX-36.This will add two manufacturing lines for Funyuns and tortilla chips, and will increase capacity in its warehouse. Once the additions are complete, which will happen sometime in 2023, according to the company, the project will provide 160 new, full-time jobs."We've called Rosenberg home for nearly 40 years. Throughout that time, the support of Fort Bend County has helped us invest in the right areas so that we can continue to grow and provide jobs to the community," said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain for PepsiCo Foods North America. "The Rosenberg site has the largest footprint of any Frito-Lay facility in Texas, producing snacks for Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Georgia, and several other parts of the country when we hit times of peak demand. We thank Fort Bend County for bringing investments like this to life."The Frito-Lay Rosenberg facility employs more than 750 full-time plant and fleet workers and produces more than 117 million pounds of snacks annually.This is the second investment the company has made since 2019 to the Rosenberg site when the company announced a $138 million investment that added a new Cheetos line, new seasoning and packaging equipment and a warehouse expansion, which is set to completed by the end of the year.To read more about the new jobs,