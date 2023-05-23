Friendswood ISD provides update after activities canceled due to 'family dispute'

Some parents who are angry they don't have more details are keeping their children home, while others are letting their kids go to school.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood ISD released a pretty vague statement on Monday regarding a "domestic dispute" causing the cancellation of all outdoor activity for the remainder of the school year. Now on Tuesday, after rumors are spreading and many parents are angry they don't have details, officials sent out another letter.

In a follow-up letter on Tuesday, the district said, "Late Monday afternoon, we received information regarding a domestic/family dispute within the community. Unfortunately, this dispute created a safety concern, possibly impacting our school district."

The district said officials are in close communication with authorities who recommended all outdoor activities on campuses be canceled.

As a result, some parents are keeping their children home, while others are letting their kids go to school.

There is an increased law enforcement presence. The district said Tuesday morning that it recognized it "could not control the whereabouts or actions of those involved in the dispute," leading officials to cancel all outdoor activities.

"Sharing too much information can escalate the situation, compromise ongoing investigations, or create unnecessary panic among parents, guardians, and students," the letter read in part.

That means no recess, no sports, and no end-of-the-year outdoor parties like Splash Day at Cline Elementary School.

"The drop-off line was light this morning," Laura Middleton, whose child goes to Cline Elementary, said.

While the district said it cannot disclose any details of the domestic dispute, parents could decide how to respond.

"I sent my child to school today, dropped him off, saw the superintendent, saw the teachers. I know a lot of parents kept their kids home," Middleton said.

While she sent her child to Cline, other parents we spoke to decided to leave their kids home.

Stephanie Hilton says her nephew is among those not going to school on Tuesday at Friendswood ISD.

"Just not fully understanding outside and not inside. It's better to be safe. It is the last week of school, so that's why we did what we did," Hilton said.

Friendswood ISD said it is every parent's right to keep their child home if they choose, adding that they are working closely with law enforcement and hope to resume regular outdoor activities as soon as possible.

