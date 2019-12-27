Woman had fight with ex-boyfriend days before Christmas Eve shooting: Friend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Al Simon, 52, has not been seen since Christmas Eve when he allegedly barged into a party and shot and killed Houston mortgage lender Carolee Taylor.

Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous.

Several of Taylor's friends are currently worried about their own safety because Simon has not yet been arrested.

READ MORE: Woman killed on Christmas Eve remembered as selfless
EMBED More News Videos

Taylor’s close friend, Lisa Cash, said she knew Taylor had begun dating someone in recent months, but never expected this.



"She's in a different place right now, and I just hope we find him," said Christine, one of Taylor's best friends. "We had bucket lists."

Christine had lunch with Taylor on Christmas Eve, just hours before the 46-year-old was shot in front of her family and friends.

Christine says Simon and Taylor had been dating for about six months and had a fight on Friday, Dec. 20, in Louisiana.

ORIGINAL STORY: Search for accused shooter continues after Christmas Eve killing

"Things seemed good, but when they were bad, they were really bad," Christine recalled. "I don't know who could do something like this, you know, to somebody so kind...I know justice needs to be served."

Friends and family are planning to gather Friday at Cleveland Park for a vigil in honor of Taylor.

Meanwhile, federal and local authorities are still on the hunt for Simon.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED: What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotmurderdeadly shootingmanhuntwoman killedchristmasshootingpartychristmas eve
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows moment teen was shot by suspected robbers
Man accused of sexual misconduct with probationers
11-year-old boy rings bell after defeating leukemia
Austin mom found strangled to be honored in hometown
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet bird from lake
Show More
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Here's when showers and storms could impact your weekend
Enjoy live music or a FREE Texans watch party this weekend
Battleship Texas' new home may be announced early 2020
More TOP STORIES News