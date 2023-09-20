The teen claimed he was shot somewhere else, but a manager reported hearing two gunshots at the shopping center, deputies said. At least one shell casing was found at the scene.

16-year-old found with gunshot wound to leg in parking lot of Fresno shopping center, deputies say

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the leg on Tuesday night.

Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies said they are getting conflicting stories, but their best guess is that the teen was shot in a shopping center parking lot off Highway 6 and Teal Bend Boulevard.

The teen claimed he was shot somewhere else, but a manager reported hearing two gunshots at the shopping center, deputies said.

At least one shell casing was found at the scene.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies did not provide any further information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.