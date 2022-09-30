Over 300 marijuana plants, pills worth $450K found during Freeport grow house bust

Deputies also found three vehicles reported stolen out of Houston. A 39-year-old was arrested, but his charges are pending as investigators weigh the seized drugs.

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after deputies discovered a "highly-sophisticated" marijuana grow house in Freeport.

Deputies with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they found more than just marijuana when they executed the search warrant around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said they found an estimated 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, in addition to pills and stolen vehicles.

Charges are pending against 39-year-old Francisco Garcia as investigators wait for the recovered marijuana plants to be weighed.

When the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force and the Freeport/Lake Jackson SWAT Team entered Garcia's home on County Road 223, they found a "highly-sophisticated hydroponic marijuana grow operation," investigators said.

The sheriff's office shared photos from the inside of the house, which show dozens of growing plants and a safe full of pills.

In total, deputies said they found 321 marijuana plants and 18,500 Xanax pills worth more than $450,000.

Additionally, investigators reportedly found 19 glass jars containing THC liquid.

The weight of the marijuana that was seized will help deputies determine what charges will be filed.

Investigators said they also found three vehicles that had been reported stolen out of Houston -- a Cadillac Escalade, a Ford Transit Van, and a Chevy pickup truck.

