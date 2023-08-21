Free library resources: How Rosenberg Library in Galveston County helps people beyond books

You can take several different paths to continue your education without going back to school. And thanks to libraries, it's easier than ever to keep learning - for free.

But libraries also serve a vital purpose in the community that extends beyond books.

According to the American Library Association, libraries serve an important social role, whether they are being used as gathering spaces or bringing value to neighborhoods. People have said they prefer to live near a public library if they have a choice.

And in one 2022 report citing a study from Pew Research Center, 78% felt that public libraries helped them find trustworthy and reliable information. Other benefits included serving as a safe shelter for vulnerable populations, along with a wealth of programs and training for senior citizens, people seeking employment, people with disabilities and other challenges.

The same is true of libraries in and around the Houston area. Here's a snapshot of some of the programs and services you can find.

Rosenberg Library in Galveston County

A free library card here means access to a number of free resources, including Brainfuse, free online tutoring covering subjects from kindergarten to college; Udemy, a staff favorite for free online classes in everything from music to conflict resolution; and Mango Languages, a free in-depth language learning app.

Mango comes highly recommended by Janae Pulliam, Rosenberg Library's Community Engagement and Communications Coordinator.

"Just the way it's laid out is really helpful and easy to access," Pulliam told ABC13.

The key to these online tools is while they are available outside of library access, you'd typically need a subscription. But a library card erases that barrier.

The library, named for Henry Rosenberg, is the only public library on Galveston Island, located literally at the end of I-45, which means the building sometimes becomes a safe haven for people at a crossroads in their lives.

"We have a lot of people who come just because they're experiencing mental health problems, or they need a break. We're here to listen... we can do that. And we have so many wonderful reading spaces that you can just sit in quiet and air conditioned," Pulliam said.

"Libraries are one of, if not the only, last, true community hub where you can just be here and no one's expected to buy anything. We're here for you, and you can get what you need and feel safe, and know that people are actually here to help you, not to get something out of you. So that's important to me," Pulliam added.

The library also provides $1,000 scholarships to Gale Excel High School, an accredited program that helps Galvestonians over the age of 18 earn and finish their high school diploma.

For people who need help with technology, such as how to use a smartphone, the library will offer expanded digital literacy classes in English and Spanish this fall.

Rosenberg Library itself is chock full of history that Galvestonians and visitors alike can hold onto like the 1900 Storm exhibit, which includes photos of locations that are still here today that were immediately taken after the 1900 Storm and oral histories of the people who survived it.

After all, surviving is at the heart of what libraries can help people do.

"I have never been in an environment where people genuinely are like, 'How can I help you? You are in crisis,'" Pulliam said. "Social services are not officially what we offer, but everyone has that mindset."

"The books are nice, the DVDs are nice, the E-library is nice. It's the people and the services, really. That's what makes a library," she added.

Galveston County libraries are independent in that they don't operate as a branch system, so if you aren't near Rosenberg Library, but live in the county, you can check for services at the facility closest to you. They do, however, share services often.

Helen Hall Library in League City, for example, is also in the county, and along with a fun knack for racking up the views on TikTok, offers a large variety, including a parenting collection to learn more about parenting-related topics; a writer's club; Every Stitch Way to practice needlework skills and get new tips from other crafters; Little Explorers Workshops to help families learn how to interact with their child, plus hear from professionals on early literacy, speech, language, motor skills, and other child development topics; and "Managing Your Crazy" workshops, which share coping skills and strategies for minimizing stress and finding new ways to embrace the right about you instead of focusing on what's wrong.

Fort Bend County Libraries

In Fort Bend County, the options again are endless.

Fort Bend is one of the most diverse counties in the country. Forty percent of people ages 5 years old and up speak a language other than English at home based on data from the Census collected between 2017 and 2021.

So for anyone whose first language isn't English and they want to practice, they can join ESL Conversation Circles in a relaxed environment.

Want to pick up a new language? Transparent Language Online might help. It includes more than 80 languages, from Afrikaans to Zulu.

Watch: Explore what's available in Fort Bend County Libraries

Let's say you need to practice for the GED, a U.S. citizenship test or a career-certification exam (i.e., EMTs, firefighters, postal workers, electricians, plumbers, police officers and more). You can take practice tests multiple times in the LearningExpress Library and get familiar with the format.

The system has also introduced a fairly new digital resource called Weiss to help with anything financial from making a budget to understanding health, car and renters insurance.

But this might be their true hidden gem.

"I don't think people realize that our staff are super important. That you don't have to know all the answers. We don't even have to know the answers. But we are going to help you find the right answers," said Sandy Johnson/Marketing and Communications Manager for Fort Bend County Libraries. "There is not a question that is too minor or major that you can't throw at us, and we are there to help you out. So I would say, our staff are definitely a top resource."

Most of Fort Bend's libraries also have computer and technology classes every month that range from learning Microsoft Word or PowerPoint to graphic design and 3D printers.

You can also visit their libraries to hear speakers and programs ranging from gardening to ancient civilizations, find a new hobby with a craft or painting class, or attend a monthly gathering for aspiring writers.

While the classes and online resources are always free, you'll need a library card. The good news is that the cards are free for Texas residents.

To find classes, events and more, you can check the online calendar.

Montgomery County Memorial Library System

In Montgomery County, you can explore seven branch locations and an E-library accessible through the system's website.

You'll want to start by getting a library card, which is free for anyone 18 and up with photo ID, proof of a current address and Texas residency.

Children and teens between the ages of 5-17, can get a card too if they sign up with their guardian.

Similar to other systems in the Houston area, Montgomery County libraries offer online classes for all ages, with popular choices being computer basics, Excel, PowerPoint, and Google Tools. Can't attend a class? Recordings are also available on their website.

Overflowing Online Options: You can access electronic books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines through Hoopla, Libby/Overdrive, and Flipster, where you can access also access newspapers. You can find these on the system's apps website. LearningExpress Library is also a favorite.

Digging into Databases: A collection of more than 150 databases and online resources are listed and available, many accessible without a library card. You can search vocational databases for career information and resume tips. Technical databases, like Chilton for auto repair, are also popular.

Databases exist, too, for the medical, education, criminal justice, and business fields, including entrepreneurship and leadership. Literature, religion, science and technology databases are in the list. Databases on culinary arts, gardening, home improvement, hobbies, and DIY projects are also available.

Need school help? Try the databases for public school and home school students. These resources also support their teachers and parents/guardians.

Uniquely Montgomery: You can get help remotely through customized reading lists utilizing BookButler. Have a particular interest you'd like to learn more about? Subscribe to genre-based reading recommendation newsletters that can be delivered to your inbox.

And who doesn't love a good collab? Montgomery County partners with Harris County Public Library and Lone Star College to give people additional access to materials through the catalog.

A genealogy room on the second floor of the Central Branch offers the Preservation Pad, a service to help people convert print, photographic and analog media into a digital format. In addition, the ancestry database is accessible for in-library use.

Brazoria County Library System

Adults looking to improve their work-related skills or see what piques their personal interest should check out the resources newly-offered through Udemy in the Brazoria County Library System.

Udemy gives users access to more than 4,000 on-demand courses across 75 categories in business, technology, design, and personal development.

Below is a full list of resources that Udemy includes:

A wide selection of course topics with high-quality, in-demand content

Courses that are added and removed weekly, as new skills and demands emerge in each field

An opportunity to learn from world-class instructors working and making advancements in their fields

Anytime, anywhere access, allowing users to download classes off-line and listen via podcast-style audio or on Chromecast or Apple TV

A tailor-made learning experience based on skill needs and learning preferences

Video lectures, most of which offer subtitles and/or transcripts to support a variety of learning styles

Supplemental course content, such as assignments, quizzes, practice tests, and more