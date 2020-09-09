Harris Co. libraries partner with organization to give laptops to students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Libraries are answering the call to help kids with distance learning.
Libraries were closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remain that way even now, but that does not mean nothing is going on there.
Since the lockdowns started, Houston and Harris County Libraries have seen a huge demand for Wi-Fi.
In fact, the Harris County Public Library System has seen their Wi-Fi usage go up by 185%!
HOW?
Customers are pulling up to the parking lot and logging on to the Wi-Fi.
Those customers now include students who may not have access at home.
The Harris County Library System is also rolling out its Curiosity Cruiser, a library on wheels to get students the books they need.
The library is also working with an organization that is handing out donated laptops to students.
"These are called Pi-tops. It is a small modular laptop that is powered by a Raspberry Pi, which is a small computer," said Linda Stevens with the Harris County Public Library System. "We got a very nice donation from a company that makes Pi-tops, and we were able to partner with Comp-U-Dopt to make sure we got 180 of them out to students in need."
If you have a student in need, you can contact your Harris County branch library or Comp-U-Dopt.
Comp-U-Dopt accepts donated laptops to give to students without them. Go to compudopt.org to learn more.
