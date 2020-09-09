Education

Harris Co. libraries partner with organization to give laptops to students

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Libraries are answering the call to help kids with distance learning.

Libraries were closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remain that way even now, but that does not mean nothing is going on there.

Since the lockdowns started, Houston and Harris County Libraries have seen a huge demand for Wi-Fi.

In fact, the Harris County Public Library System has seen their Wi-Fi usage go up by 185%!

HOW?

Customers are pulling up to the parking lot and logging on to the Wi-Fi.

Those customers now include students who may not have access at home.

The Harris County Library System is also rolling out its Curiosity Cruiser, a library on wheels to get students the books they need.

RELATED: Inside look at virtual learning for 1 Katy ISD family

The library is also working with an organization that is handing out donated laptops to students.

"These are called Pi-tops. It is a small modular laptop that is powered by a Raspberry Pi, which is a small computer," said Linda Stevens with the Harris County Public Library System. "We got a very nice donation from a company that makes Pi-tops, and we were able to partner with Comp-U-Dopt to make sure we got 180 of them out to students in need."

SEE ALSO: HISD's leader gives ABC13 inside look at 1st day of classes

If you have a student in need, you can contact your Harris County branch library or Comp-U-Dopt.

Comp-U-Dopt accepts donated laptops to give to students without them. Go to compudopt.org to learn more.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonschoolsfree stuffonline learninglibrarieslaptops
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study says Houstonians' finances in trouble due to COVID-19
Why 2 Harris Co. prosecutors suddenly resigned
Pick up phone, make yourself count in the 2020 Census
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people, holding online career fair
Girl starts school without laptop: 'don't want to be behind'
Lupita Nyong'o says Chadwick Boseman's 'power lives on'
Show More
Kids should do this after coming home from class in-person
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, Sept. 9
15-year-old and 2 others hurt in Third Ward drive-by shooting
Man found shot to death in his north Houston bedroom
Traffic stop analysis shows who's more likely to be searched
More TOP STORIES News