Texas Parks and Wildlife floats annual free fishing day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of Free Fishing Day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has reeled in some fishing resources to help anglers of all skill levels and ages net a great catch.

Saturday, June 5 marks Texas' annual Free Fishing Day, giving Texans the ability to fish on any public body of water in the state without the need for a fishing license.

While Free Fishing Day is one of the perks of living and fishing in Texas, TPWD says the day is also a chance for the department to emphasize the importance of obtaining a fishing license, like the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package for Texas residents, which allows anglers to fish in fresh and saltwater for an entire year.

