Texas City Dike to remain closed due to Hurricane Beryl damage, officials say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews need more time repairing damage to the Texas City Dike caused by Hurricane Beryl.

On Monday, Texas City officials announced the popular fishing pier will remain closed to the public until further notice.

SkyEye flew over the dike on Tuesday, where crews appeared to be replenishing dirt in some areas.

"Crews started working on the Dike last week, and they will continue to do so until it can be reopened safely," Texas City officials wrote in a Facebook post.

They said they will announce the reopening date as work nears completion.

