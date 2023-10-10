Crews rescue sea turtle tangled up in fishing line near Texas City Dike, officials say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A sea turtle that couldn't get free after it got tangled up in a fishing line was rescued near Texas City Dike, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research team shared images of the sea creature being saved along the Gulf Coast on their Facebook page.

With the help of U.S. Coast Guard Station Galveston, a high tide, and excellent water conditions, the team said the rescue was made possible.

Officials said it takes a village to make these kinds of efforts successful.

If you see a sea turtle in distress, you are asked to call the 1-866-TURTLE-5 hotline.

