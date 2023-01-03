2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte

Investigators said they do not believe alcohol was a factor, but the investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver hit another car on the Fred Hartman Bridge in the La Porte area overnight, according to deputies.

Harris County Precinct 8 constable deputies said the two cars hit head-on in the far-left lane, heading northbound, just before midnight.

Deputies said each car only had one occupant. Both drivers died at the scene.

A red GMC Sierra truck was traveling the wrong way when it struck a dark-colored Corolla head-on, deputies said.

