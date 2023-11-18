"He's not going to be back playing, running, to visit his friends at the flea market," Francisco Duarte's uncle spoke to ABC13 through a translator after reflecting upon his murdered nephew. The family of the murdered 10-year-old is now planning a funeral.

Loved ones plan funeral for boy killed at flea market, suspect could face murder charge

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Cole's Flea Market, the site of a mass shooting which happened on Nov. 12, will re-open for business on Saturday.

The family of Francisco Duarte, a 10-year-old who was killed Sunday while helping his mother at the popular Pearland flea market, is now planning a funeral.

Five people were injured in the shootin and two of them are still hospitalized.

Duarte's grandparents arrived in Houston late last night from Mexico after they were originally unable to travel due to visa problems.

Vicente Hernandez, Duarte's grandfather, told ABC13 through a translator that he is doing all he can to help his daughter.

Hernandez explained that being in Houston with his family has made him feel more at ease. He's been able to tell his daughter that he loves her very much and that the Lord will be her strength and give her peace.

One of the suspects, David Negrete, 19, is in jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but police say charges could eventually be upgraded to murder as more evidence is uncovered.

Moreover, two 18-year-old suspects, Julianna Espino and Cruz Meza, have been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and lying to an officer.

Police say a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy remain in the hospital. In addition, police will be interviewing the 16-year-old as another potential suspect.

Dive teams have been scouring the creek near the flea market all week.

Police have already found two handguns and said there could be more.

Duarte's family has hired an attorney, but their main focus now is grief.

"He's not going to be back playing, running, to visit his friends at the flea market," Juan Hernandez Mendoza, Duarte's uncle, said through a translator. "It hurts, it hurts, it's very painful."

