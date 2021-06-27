Fort Hood police ask for your help finding missing soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Fort Hood soldier.Army Spc. Abram Salas II failed to report to work Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.Attempts to contact Salas have been unsuccessful by law enforcement, his chain of command and his family.Salas is an El Paso native. Authorities described him as a Hispanic male, standing at 5 feet 6 inches, and has black hair and brown eyes.Initial investigative reports state that Salas left Fort Hood on his own for unknown reasons. According to the Facebook post, other credible information says Salas may be in the San Antonio area.Authorities said he may be driving a white four-door Dodge Dart with Texas license plates that read NFP-2796.If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.