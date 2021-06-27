Fort Hood police ask for your help finding missing soldier

EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Hood Police asks for your help finding missing soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Fort Hood soldier.

Army Spc. Abram Salas II failed to report to work Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.



Attempts to contact Salas have been unsuccessful by law enforcement, his chain of command and his family.

Salas is an El Paso native. Authorities described him as a Hispanic male, standing at 5 feet 6 inches, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Initial investigative reports state that Salas left Fort Hood on his own for unknown reasons. According to the Facebook post, other credible information says Salas may be in the San Antonio area.

Authorities said he may be driving a white four-door Dodge Dart with Texas license plates that read NFP-2796.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.

SEE RELATED: Missing Fort Hood soldier's body found, family says

RELATED: Vanessa Guillen: Family's fight for justice could result in historic US military changes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
killeensafetysoldiersfort hoodmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News