community impact newspaper

Fort Bend ISD responds to guidance allowing low-performing students to learn in person

By Claire Shoop
Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said that as of Nov. 9, the district has not had time to explore a new option authorized by the Texas Education Agency that would allow districts to require low-performing virtual leaners to return to school in person.

The TEA guidance released Nov. 5 gives districts the ability to discontinue remote learning for students with a class average below 70 or with three or more unexcused absences in a grading period.

"We are looking at what is involved in that, but it's not something that we have even entertained, and I'm not sure it's something that we will entertain in Fort Bend ISD, honestly," Dupre said during the Nov. 9 board of trustees meeting. "... What it would mean, in the end, is demanding that a kid return face-to-face kind of in defiance of their parents' wishes for their well-being."

SEE ALSO: Houston-area school districts reviewing guidance after concerns of online students failing

Under the new guidance, districts that mandate that low-performing students attend school in person would be required to apply criteria for discontinuing online learning consistently for all students in a grade level. The TEA guidance also lays out an appeal process for medical exemptions or for discussions of how the student can be successful from home.

Fort Bend ISD teachers and campus administrators are concerned about student performance, Dupre said during the Nov. 9 board meeting; teachers, he said, have reported that many online students are not attending synchronous learning opportunities and are not completing their assignments.

"At the end of [Term 1], failure rates were somewhat high," Dupre said. "We are very concerned."

At the December board meeting, the district will present data related to student performance and will discuss potential solutions, Dupre said.

The updated TEA guidance related to suspending virtual learning options for low-performing students begins on Page 19 of the TEA's School Year 2020-21 Attendance and Enrollment FAQ.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationfort bend isdtexas newsschoolcoronaviruscoronavirus texascommunity impact newspaperonline learning
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
Rice Village food hall permanently closes due to pandemic
Brazoria County 288 Expressway to open on Monday
CUT! dine-in movie theater now open
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SPONSORED: Watch Sunday's SpaceX Crew Dragon launch
Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights officially launches
Violent weekend across Houston as shootings erupt across city
Benny the Butcher shot during attempted robbery at Houston Walmart
Fake cops get away with gaming machines from SE Houston store
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
Grab a Jacket! Cool start to Monday
Show More
Disney on Ice returns to Houston just in time for the holidays
'Famines of biblical proportions' feared in 2021
New book explores 'Texas Titans' George H.W. Bush, James Baker
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Incarcerated Texans asked to work in morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
More TOP STORIES News