Fort Bend ISD students facing charges, accused of bringing guns to Bush High School, district says

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two students were arrested after being accused of bringing guns to a Fort Bend ISD high school, according to the district.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The district said in a statement that the incident happened at Bush High School Wednesday afternoon.

School administration received a report about the firearms, prompting a search on each of the students.

During the search, the school administration and the campus officers confiscated a handgun from each student, according to Fort Bend ISD.

District officials said criminal charges are being pursued, and the students are no longer on campus.

"As a district, we ask all parents, guardians, and community members to partner with us in our efforts to keep students safe by knowing what your child is bringing to and from school," Fort Bend ISD said in a statement. "For those parents who are gun owners, we ask that you exercise responsible gun ownership, which includes knowing where your firearm is at all times and making sure that it is locked and away from any child's hands."

The district said the tip from a community member helped the school administration respond quickly. FBISD is encouraging students, staff, and families to "see something, share something" when it is a matter of school safety.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more information about this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Parent accused of carrying weapon during fight involving 5 students at Atascocita HS

RELATED: Several Fort Bend and Humble ISD students charged after guns found at 3 different high schools