Fort Bend ISD mask mandate no longer in place after Abbott's latest executive order developments

By Claire Shoop
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As of Saturday, Fort Bend ISD is no longer requiring face masks due to the latest legal developments involving Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order.

On Tuesday, the district's board of trustees had given the acting superintendent approval to issue a mask mandate for students, employees and visitors at FBISD campuses. The district is now only strongly urging the use of masks after Abbott's executive order prohibits local governments from enforcing mask mandates.

"While the lawsuits challenging Executive Order GA-38 are not over, right now the provisions of Executive Order GA-38 that bar mask mandates are effective," the district said in a tweet.



As of Aug. 27, the district had a total of 1,003 active positive cases, with 112 staff cases and 891 student cases, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

