Fort Bend County's K-9 deputy 'Duco' retires after 4 and half years of service

By Myrakel Baker
Fort Bend County (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office K-9 Deputy Duco has retired after four and a half years of service.

K-9 Duco was partnered with Deputy Justin Cloud in July 2016 and was assigned to the patrol division.

While serving Fort Bend County, Deputy Duco conducted numerous narcotic sniffs of vehicles and was responsible for several narcotic-related arrests. He was also responsible for apprehending 32 suspects and worked plenty of real-life deployments. Duco even made national headlines with his appearance on "LIVE PD #1 top moments in 2018."

Duco has been adopted by his handler and is enjoying retirement on the family's farm.

