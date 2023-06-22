Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office accused of denying inmate's cancer treatment leading to his death

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In early 2020, Albert Ramirez was accused of aggravated robbery after he had just received a liver cancer diagnosis and didn't get a treatment plan before being taken into custody.

"They said they were taking care of him. They said they were informed. They said they knew he had cancer, and I said, 'Well, I haven't heard from him, and I just need to know; Is he in the hospital? Is he here? Is he OK?' And they couldn't tell me that," his sister, Esmerelda Trigo, said.

Bill Ogden, the lawyer on the case, said his law firm had a medical professional go over Ramirez's medical documents from the jail, and they believed he had been severely mistreated.

"Leading up to his hospitalization, every single day for two months, the nurse writes down for the doctor, 'Patient is asking for cancer medication.' He never got it, and by the time they identified him as being unresponsive and got him to a hospital, the medical condition he was in was not savable," Ogden said.

Trigo said she didn't even learn about her brother's worsening health problems from jail leadership or then-Sheriff Troy Nehls. Instead, it was Ramirez's bunkmate that wanted to make sure his family knew Albert wasn't doing OK.

"I was upset because I knew that he had cancer, and I wasn't sure if he was seeing the right doctor. So when I got the call from the inmate, I was even more concerned because he told me he was on his bunk for almost three days unresponsive," Trigo said.

She trusted that answer, but later she got a call saying she was needed at a nearby hospital. Her brother was there, and it wasn't good.

"They said they didn't know if he was going to make it. I said, 'I don't care. You do everything you can for him,'" Trigo said. Albert died in the hospital.

Trigo said now she's fighting for everyone else behind bars to make sure they get the treatment they were promised.

"I'm fighting it. I'm standing to get justice for him," Trigo said.

It turns out the majority of people who die in Fort Bend County custody are in a medical facility.

According to the Texas Justice Initiative, 21 people died in custody in 2020. Of that number, 76% died of natural causes, and 90% died in a medical facility.

That trend continues. In 2021 there were 17 deaths; 82% died of natural causes, and 65% died in a medical facility. In 2022, 25 people died, with 52% dying of natural causes and 76% dying in a medical facility. So far in 2023, there have been eight deaths. Sixty-three percent of deaths so far this year were of natural causes, and 50% have died in a medical facility.

Ogden said Ramirez is considered to have died by natural causes, but he's extremely disappointed that's the way the county is labeling it.

"For the better part of four or five months, he sat there and slowly died in an uncomfortable way no human should do. Even if he was convicted, no one should have to go through that, and if the government is going to lock someone into a cage, they have to give them medical treatment," Ogden said.

ABC13 has reached out to the sheriff's office and the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office and was told to reach out to the county attorney. Eyewitness News is waiting to hear back.

