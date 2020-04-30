child abuse

Fort Bend Co. man accused of child sex assault may have other victims, officials fear

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child and investigators believe there may be more children that were victimized.

Charles Scott Crowley was arrested recently for possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child.



According to the Montgomery County DA's Office, the charge pending in Montgomery County relates to a child under six years old.

During a briefing on Thursday, officials said they were able to rescue three children.

"Based on the facts learned in the course of this investigation, we have reason to believe that Crowley may have had other contact with children and that concerns us," said an investigator during the briefing.

Officials are asking anyone whose children may have been in contact with Crowley to contact local law enforcement.
