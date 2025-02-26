METRO to address riders' immediate concerns with latest plan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO Houston is unveiling its latest plan to improve how we get around our communities. They're calling it METRONow.

Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock says it's meant to address immediate needs in the system.

"We're doing an assessment to understand where our ridership should be," says Brock. "When I look around, whether it's 5 a.m. or 10 p.m., I see the buses empty, and I don't like that."

METRO says it understands that people won't ride or use their services if the options are not safe, comfortable, and reliable.

Brock says the agency is tackling these issues head-on by modernizing its fleet and improving cleanliness.

"If we can reduce the time that you are stuck in traffic and give that time back to you so you can spend it with your family, focus on your health, or anything that's important to you, that's our goal," Brock said.

Among many initiatives, the METRONow plan includes partnerships spending $200 million for traffic relief on the Inner Katy corridor, $300 million for the revitalization of Gulfton, and $100 million for rail crossing mobility issues.

These are only some of the initiatives. METRO also wants to prioritize direct routes to and from the airports as part of preparation for the FIFA World Cup.

