Fort Bend County man sentenced to 35 years for sexually abusing young girl for nearly 7 years

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 49-year-old man convicted of continuously sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

George Gonzales of Rosenberg was convicted of the crime on Aug. 16. Months later, on Nov. 2, he was handed his sentence.

According to a release from the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, the victim made an outcry about the abuse in August 2018 to a Fort Bend County Sheriff's Crisis Intervention deputy who responded to a mental health crisis at her home.

The victim said she wanted to end her life to prevent her abuser "from going to jail for touching her." According to officials, Gonzales began abusing the young girl when she was just 6 years old and continued up until she was 13.

During the punishment phase of the trial, a testimony revealed that Gonzales was out on bond and living with another woman and her two underage daughters, despite orders to have no contact with children.