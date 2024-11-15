Parents demand answers after multiple Fort Bend ISD admins go on leave amid misconduct allegations

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- This month alone, three Fort Bend Elementary school administrators have been put on leave because of misconduct allegations.

The district says everything is under investigation, but families say that's not enough and believe they deserve more details.

Multiple administrators from Fort Bend ISD are now on leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct. The latest comes from Quail Valley Elementary School, where just last week, the district said they were investigating administrators at Colony Bend Elementary and Goodman Elementary.

We spoke to people with family members who work in the district, and they were stunned to hear about the allegations.

"We're alarmed by all of this. My daughter is a teacher in Fort Bend, has been for years, and I'm surprised," Charlene Fribley said.

The district sent a statement about Quail Valley Elementary that reads in part:

"Allegations of inappropriate conduct by a Quail Valley Elementary School staff member were immediately investigated by the district, and the staff member was placed on administrative leave.

The district didn't say what the staff member was accused of.

One person who has a grandkid at one of the district's schools wants more details from school leaders.

"It seems to be the issue of the day that they are not transparent. They see a problem, and they don't follow through, and parents should be allowed to speak to the school districts and let us know what's going on," Norah Garcia, who has a grandchild in Fort Bend ISD, said.

ABC13 contacted the district to see if we could get more answers, and we're still waiting for a response.

ABC13 also tried contacting the district last week when administrators from Colony Bend and Goodman Elementary were put on leave, but did not receive answers.

As the investigation continues, the community hopes that more will be done to prevent incidents of misconduct from happening again.

"There's a process they go through, and the process should trap things, and if the process isn't working, it needs to be revised. What they can learn from this," Mike Fribley said.

