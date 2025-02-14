Federal lawsuit filed against Fort Bend ISD and elementary school teacher accused of sexual abuse

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two parents are taking Fort Bend ISD and a teacher, accused of abusing students, to court.

The school at the center of a newly filed federal lawsuit is Goodman Elementary in Fresno in Fort Bend County. That's where, more than a year ago, parents protested for accountability, asking for a proper investigation when one teacher was accused of sexual abuse in the classroom.

The school district did its own investigation and came to the conclusion the allegations against the kindergarten teacher were untrue, so criminal charges were never brought forward.

Now, more than a year later, at least two parents are pushing back in a federal lawsuit claiming inaction in protecting their children after they say a teacher who is no longer employed at Fort Bend ISD is accused of sexually abusing their children.

The suit details the frustration of one of the parents who believes the district and law enforcement did nothing to protect children under the care and supervision of a Goodman Elementary teacher with numerous allegations of sexual abuse of his students.

The suit has egregious details about what two parents say happened to their two children; one of the victims has autism, and they believe once the school year began, the teacher began sexually abusing him.

Court documents detail the "horrific sexual abuse" of the child at the hands of who they say was his teacher could have been prevented if it wasn't for the school district's inaction in removing the teacher from his role when he faced similar allegations a year prior.

The attorney who filed the lawsuit tells ABC13 it's their understanding there are more victims who are reluctant to seek justice because of their immigration status.

The district would not comment because of the pending litigation.

