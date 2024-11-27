Parents say Fort Bend ISD school didn't act for 2 hours after non-verbal son shattered his femur

Shocking video shows the non-verbal 11-year-old writhing and moaning in pain in the classroom. Fort Bend ISD said "staff members involved in this incident are no longer employed by the district."

Shocking video shows the non-verbal 11-year-old writhing and moaning in pain in the classroom. Fort Bend ISD said "staff members involved in this incident are no longer employed by the district."

Shocking video shows the non-verbal 11-year-old writhing and moaning in pain in the classroom. Fort Bend ISD said "staff members involved in this incident are no longer employed by the district."

Shocking video shows the non-verbal 11-year-old writhing and moaning in pain in the classroom. Fort Bend ISD said "staff members involved in this incident are no longer employed by the district."

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a non-verbal middle school student want answers after they said their son did not get the urgent medical attention he needed following an injury at school.

Tuesday afternoon, 11-year-old Kyle Bensurto was recovering at home. His father told ABC13 he was relieved to see him feeling a little better just three weeks after an agonizing incident on Nov. 5.

"It was like an animal struggling on the road and people just surrounding it, waiting for him to die. That's how I describe it," explained Hermann Bensurto. "I'm sorry but that's what it looked like."

The Bensurtos said they got a call from Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD that Kyle, who is non-verbal and lives with autism, would not get up off the floor. His mother, Maryann Bensurto, drove to the school, found him still on the floor and called her husband.

"I heard in the background the nurse was asking, 'Do we need to call an ambulance?' And I was like, 'Like, what? Don't they know my son was laying there for two hours?' and I was like, 'Yes,'" Hermann recalled.

Kyle was finally taken to the hospital and admitted. He underwent surgery to insert a metal plate and eight pins in his left thigh after an x-ray showed he had shattered his femur. He has more surgeries ahead.

"You could hear on the phone he was screaming. How come they don't know what to do?" Hermann asked.

Kyle's mother took a video of her son while he was still at school. It shows him writhing and moaning in pain.

Since then, attorney Joe Mathew has been able to watch the classroom surveillance video of the incident. It was two hours and 15 minutes long, he said. He saw Kyle slip and fall. The rest is shocking.

"What do they do? They leave him on the ground for two hours while they're sitting around, talking, laughing, eating lunch and ordering orange chicken,'" explained Mathew.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Fort Bend ISD wrote, "Staff members involved in this incident are no longer employed by the district. We remain committed to creating a safe and secure learning environment for every student."

For now, Kyle has to be pushed in a wheelchair to get around. His parents and Mathew want answers.

"What are the policies and procedures? We don't want this to happen to any other kid," Mathew said.

Kyle is the most vulnerable kind. His father said it will be hard to trust school employees again.

"The neglect, incompetence of these people. They need to know what's going on," Hermann said.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.