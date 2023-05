Video from the scene shows the Ford F-350 backed into the 4-Star Food Mart on Richmond Avenue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Ford truck was found slammed into a west Houston convenience store, Houston police say.

Police officers are investigating the damage to a 4-Star Food Mart in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue near Tanglewilde.

It's unclear if anyone inside the F-350 has been arrested, but officers said there were no suspects at the scene when they arrived.

The store was closed at the time of the crash.