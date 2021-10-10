money

Richard Kinder and 10 other Houston billionaires cash in on Forbes list of richest Americans

HOUSTON, Texas -- Never one to overtly draw attention to himself, Houston pipeline magnate - and Memorial Park benefactor - Richard Kinder has landed on a coveted list, as have 10 other Houstonians.

Forbes has released the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans, and Kinder ranks eighth in Texas and 128th nationally with an estimated net worth of $7.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Houston hospitality king and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta ranks 11th in Texas and 158th nationally with an estimated net worth of $6.3 billion.

