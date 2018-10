Texas Roadhouse held its annual competition this week to find the best meat cutter in their company.Competitors cut a sirloin, a filet and a ribeye for the chance to move on to the next round.The overall winner will be awarded $20,000.The competition was held at Sugar Land Ice & Sports Center, where the meat could be cut at the required temperature.The event also raised money for Tip of the Spear , a charity that sends care packages to troops stationed overseas.