Stafford to be home to the Houston area's first In-N-Out Burger

Ground has been broken on a new huge retail and restaurant complex located at the old Texas Instruments campus. (KTRK)

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
The wait is almost over! The Houston area is officially getting an In-N-Out Burger.

A 350,000 square foot retail and restaurant development in Stafford called the Grid will be home to the popular burger spot.

StreetLevel Investments revealed that the former Texas Instruments campus will be turned into a mixed-used development at a groundbreaking Monday morning.



The Grid will include 2,400 residential units, several hotels, a premier health club, luxury cinema, small parks and jogging and bike trails.

In addition to In-N-Out, the Grid will also feature Drive Shack, a premier golf entertainment destination for players of every level, and Whiskey Cake, a restaurant with craft cocktails and farm-fresh comfort food.

